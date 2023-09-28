The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best defense in the league right now. They have started the 2023 NFL season at 2-1. However, they could also easily have been 3-0 had their offense not turned the ball over a couple of times in Week 2. They are coming off a big 27-3 win in Week 3 over the Tennessee Titans. Cleveland certainly has a lot of potential, and we will see if they can continue to play well against a bitter division rival. As the Browns prepare to face the Ravens, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns Beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are coming off an impressive victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3. Here, they showcased their ability to overcome adversity and make a legitimate playoff case. As they get ready to face the Ravens in Week 4, a battle for AFC North supremacy is on the horizon.

The Browns' Week 3 victory over the Titans was a testament to their resilience and ability to adapt to challenging circumstances. Despite losing star running back Nick Chubb for the season, the Browns answered with an emphatic win. This demonstrated their depth and versatility. The offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, managed to put up 27 points, while the defense held the Titans to just three points. Although the Browns' total offensive yardage was relatively low at 327 yards, they were able to control the game and secure the victory.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

1. Diminished Performance from Deshaun Watson

First, we anticipate a dip in Deshaun Watson's performance. Reports indicate he is nursing a shoulder issue and was officially limited during Wednesday's practice. Watson's workload of 102 passes in Cleveland's initial three games has caused some shoulder fatigue. Sure, this is not expected to jeopardize his availability for Sunday's home game against the Ravens. However, we expect it will affect his ability to make big plays.

Recall that Watson had an impressive outing against the Titans in Week 3, amassing 289 yards, two touchdowns, and a 123.4 passer rating. That was his best game as a Brown to date. However, it's worth noting that most quarterbacks tend to excel against Tennessee's secondary. In this upcoming game against the Ravens, we anticipate Watson encountering challenges similar to those he faced in Week 2 against the Steelers. That's when he managed only a low 70 passer rating. As such, we have Watson going for over 230 yards with one TD and one interception in Week 4.

2. Browns Expected to Sack Lamar Jackson Repeatedly

Myles Garrett had a stellar performance in Sunday's victory over the Titans. He racked up five tackles, including an impressive 3.5 sacks, and forced a fumble. Garrett capitalized on a vulnerable Tennessee offensive line and disrupted the opposition's game plan from the outset in Week 3. His impact on the game went beyond the impressive statistics. Not surprisingly, he is a strong early contender for Defensive Player of the Year based on his current pace.

Aside from Garrett, Alex Wright and Ogbo Okoronkwo also managed to bag Ryan Tannehill in Week 3. This Browns pass rush has been lethal of later, and we expect them to find Lamar Jackson repeatedly in Week 4 as well. He will likely get sacked at least three times in this game.

3. Amari Cooper's Outstanding Performance

Amari Cooper had a standout game in Week 3. He secured seven receptions out of eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown. Despite Elijah Moore overshadowing him for a significant portion of the game, Cooper managed to exploit the Titans' secondary with a 43-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. This contributed significantly to his impressive stats. Following a lackluster performance in Week 1 against the Bengals, Cooper has amassed a total of 206 yards in his last two games. He has also established himself as a vital part of the offense, consistently receiving at least seven targets in all three of Cleveland's games so far. As such, don't be shocked if Cooper remains outstanding against the Ravens. We have him tallying at least 80 yards and one touchdown.

4. Potential Collapse of the Browns

The Ravens experienced an unexpected setback at home against the Colts, leading to an upset with backup Gardner Minshew at quarterback. This defeat dropped the Ravens to a 2-1 record. They now face a Browns team that recently displayed a strong defensive performance against the Titans and has been consistently solid in their home games.

In what is expected to be a closely contested match, we predict that the Cleveland Browns will falter against their division rivals. Throughout most of the game, the Browns' offense, led by Deshaun Watson, will perform competently. In addition, their defense will give the Ravens' offense a tough time for three quarters. However, as the fourth quarter unfolds, the Browns will leave the door ajar for a potential Ravens comeback. Lamar Jackson and his team will capitalize on this opportunity, mounting a rally to secure a narrow victory.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, there are several bold predictions that could shape the outcome of the game. Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, and Amari Cooper will continue to play well. Despite that, the Browns will absorb their second L of the season.