A quarterback not throwing at practice seems odds at best, and potentially alarming at worst. But even though QB Deshaun Watson did just that at Wednesday's practice, Cleveland Browns fans should breath a sigh of relief.

Watson indeed did not throw during Cleveland's Wednesday practice, and the team listed him as a “limited” participant, per an NFL.com news roundup. However, Watson's practice routine seems to be more about getting the QB rest. He is not expected to miss the Browns' Week 4 home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The news still comes as a bit of a surprise. The team did not report an injury to Watson's right shoulder after the Browns' 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Resting has not been a part of the veteran's practice schedule up to this point either. Watson hasn't rested his throwing arm since the beginning of training camp in July, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Although no specific injury was reported, it's certainly feasible that Watson is already banged up. He's been sacked 12 times in three games. In each game, opposing defenses have sacked Watson at least three times. That is simply unsustainable over the course of a 17-game season.

This news comes after Watson's finest performance of the season so far. Weeks 1 and 2 were ugly outings for Watson. He completed 55% of his passes and had the same amount of interceptions (2) as he did touchdowns.

But against Tennessee on Sunday, the Browns got a glimpse of the quarterback they originally though they were getting when they signed Watson to a contract worth $230 million guaranteed.

The Clemson star completed 27-of-33 passes for 289 yards and two TDs to lead Cleveland to a blowout victory. They'll need more of that Watson if they want to take down their AFC North rival Ravens (2-1) on Sunday.