Here are our bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Denver Broncos in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

The Browns have exhibited notable strength throughout the 2023 NFL season. They currently hold a commendable 7-3 record. Their recent Week 11 triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers underscores their resilience even in the face of adversities such as their franchise quarterback observing from the sidelines. Despite these obstacles, the Browns trail the Baltimore Ravens by just one victory. This gives them a realistic shot at clinching the division title.

Browns Won in Week 11

The Browns have had a strong 2023 NFL season so far. Their performance has placed them third in the AFC North. In Week 11, they secured a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a score of 13-10. The team has shown resilience and determination, also exemplified by their recent win against the Baltimore Ravens with a score of 33-31. Quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 20 of 34 attempts for 213 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in the game against the Ravens. Running back Jerome Ford had 17 carries for 107 yards, while wide receiver Amari Cooper made six catches for 98 yards. Of course, Watson has been ruled out for the season, which means we'll see Dorian Thompson-Robinson make his third start of 2023.

The Browns' offense has been okay, ranking 19th in the league with 325.8 yards per game. However, their defense has been much more impressive, allowing only 243.3 yards per game. That's the best this season so far. Offensively, the team ranks 13th in points per game with 22.7, while defensively, they rank sixth in points allowed, conceding an average of just 18.0 points per contest. The Browns enter Mile High winners of three in a row. Let's see if they can extend that to four straight wins against the Broncos.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns as they face the Denver Broncos in the Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

DTR Gets Another Start

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, following his second career start, showcased resilience in executing the Browns' game plan. They focused on defense and field position. Despite a seemingly unimpressive stat line, Thompson-Robinson's timely connections set up the game-winning field goal against the Steelers. Coach Kevin Stefanski has confirmed him as the starter for the upcoming game against Denver. They are banking on his ability to minimize mistakes and contribute to the team's success. We don't expect eye-popping DTR numbers here. We have him going over 150 passing yards with no touchdowns or picks.

Forward with Ford

Jerome Ford evenly split work with Kareem Hunt in the previous game. Still, he managed to find the end zone for the Browns' sole touchdown against the Steelers. While facing potential defensive challenges with DTR at the helm, Ford has displayed commendable consistency in recent weeks. The upcoming game against the Broncos, known for allowing high production to opposing running backs, could provide Ford with an opportunity to shine. We have him easily going over 80 yards on the ground here.

Garrett's Unstoppable Performance

Myles Garrett has a league-leading 13.0 sacks. As such, he enters the Week 12 matchup with strong momentum. He has positioned himself as a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year honors. His impressive stats, including tackles, tackles for loss, QB hits, forced fumbles, fumble recovery, and pass breakups, make him a force to be reckoned with on the Browns' defense. We can easily see Russell Wilson getting a Garrett sack at least once here.

Browns Fall Short

Despite the Browns' solid season, the matchup against the Broncos, who have turned their season around with a potent defense, poses a significant challenge. Facing the Mile High crowd and environment, DTR may encounter difficulties in his first road game. The Broncos, riding a winning streak and backed by a supportive home crowd, are predicted to emerge victorious in a close contest. That will snap the Browns' win streak and pull them down to 7-4 on the season.

Looking Ahead

As the Cleveland Browns brace themselves for the Week 12 clash against the Denver Broncos, the landscape appears both challenging and promising. The bold predictions foresee Dorian Thompson-Robinson seizing a fresh start, Jerome Ford making strides despite potential defensive pressures, and Myles Garrett continuing his unstoppable defensive prowess. However, the prediction of the Browns falling short in the Mile High City against a resurgent Broncos team underscores the unpredictable nature of the NFL. Whether these bold forecasts materialize or surprise twists unfold, one thing remains certain – the anticipation is high for a compelling matchup that could shape the trajectory of both teams in the 2023 NFL season. Football enthusiasts can look forward to witnessing the unfolding drama on the field as the Browns and the Broncos vie for supremacy in a pivotal Week 12 encounter.