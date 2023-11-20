The Browns Week 11 saw them narrowly escape with a last second field goal over the Steelers. But there's still room for concern in Cleveland.

It can't be easy being a Cleveland Browns fan. It just can't. The years of misery have persisted with the franchise, beginning and ending with the starting quarterback position. That's why losing Deshaun Watson for the season after last week's game was such a bummer for a team that has been looking like a real contender in the AFC this season.

For all that the Browns gave up just to get Watson—three first-round picks and one third and fourth-round pick—learning of his season-ending shoulder injury was enough to warrant melancholy.

But then comes a rookie quarterback in Watson's place making his second career start for the Browns in Week 11. The UCLA fifth-round draft pick, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, only threw for 165 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and completed just under 55% of his passes. But his last drive was all that mattered, one that secured the Browns a 13-10 victory over rival Pittsburgh Steelers, staying in second place in the AFC North just behind the Baltimore Ravens.

While Thompson-Robinson cemented his legacy as the thirty-sixth quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999 back in Week 4, he made Cleveland fans forget all that for a little bit on Sunday. His last drive was clutch, where he connected on four straight passes for 39 yards that led to a Dustin Hopkins' 34-yard field goal with just two seconds left on the clock. It was an improbable win considering the circumstances, yet it became a reality, with a team believing there's more similar to come.

However, this team is far from being less concerned, no matter how their fifth-round draft pick quarterback played late in the game. With still seven games left, the Browns need to fix some things if they hope to make it to the playoffs.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson must throw for touchdowns

Yes, I know this seems obvious, but through two games as a starter, Thompson-Robinson has yet to throw a touchdown pass, having thrown four interceptions. That's not exactly a winning formula if you're wanting to make the playoffs.

No one exactly expects the rookie to be Deshaun Watson or any other starting quarterback in the league. But passing the football efficiently and for touchdowns is imperative to the Browns' success, even if it's just one a game.

The Browns were held to under 100 yards rushing against the Steelers

With Thompson-Robinson being limited, that makes the entire offense a bit handcuffed. Not being able to effectively throw the ball inherently affects the run game. On Sunday, the Browns were held to just 96 rushing yards. In fact, in both of Thompson-Robinson's starts, Cleveland has been held to under 100 yards. In his first start against the Ravens, they were held to just 93 rushing yards.

Finding an effective running game is going to be a necessity for this team, which is easier said than done considering they've already lost Nick Chubb for the season and just recently re-signed Kareem Hunt, who only rushed for 36 yards against the Steelers.

That also relates to the number of points the Browns have been able to score in both of Thompson-Robinson's starts, which is only 16 points. With Watson or PJ Walker behind center, the Browns were averaging 26.3 points a game.

The Browns could still make the playoffs; however, through AFC quarterback attrition, defense

Right now, the Browns are the current No. 5 seed in the AFC, just ahead of the Houston Texans and Steelers. That's in great part due to their impressive defense that is only allowing 242.2 yards and 18.9 points per game, per Team Rankings.

What really puts the Browns in a decent spot, however, is that the AFC is losing quarterbacks left and right, with the latest being Joe Burrow, who is now out for the year with a wrist injury. Burrow's injury potentially eliminates a team from the Browns' own AFC South division.