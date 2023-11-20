Kevin Stefanski confirmed Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the Browns' starter and explained the Joe Flacco role ahead of Week 12 vs. Broncos.

After a huge Cleveland Browns win on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s no surprise Kevin Stefanski named rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, aka “DTR,” the team’s starter for Week 12 against the red-hot Denver Broncos. While announcing the move, the Browns head coach also cleared up the role of newly-signed backup Joe Flacco.

“#Browns Kevin Stefanski says DTR will start in Denver, Joe Flacco will support the QB room.” Browns beat writer for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette Scott Petrak reported on Monday.

The Browns win on Sunday moved the team to 7-3 on the season, just a half-game behind AFC North leaders, the Baltimore Ravens. Dorian Thompson-Robinson did much better in his second start than he did in his first, where he threw three interceptions. In Week 11, the rookie was 24-of-43 for 165 yards with an interception.

DTR’s biggest accomplishment, though, was staying cool under pressure — literally and figuratively — while leading his team on an eight-play, 48-yard drive with 1:18 to go in the game to set up a game-winning field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins.

This drive is what kept Thompson-Robinson in the starter’s spot, holding off primary backup PJ Walker and the newly-signed Flacco, whom Kevin Stefanski made sound like a glorified coach in the QB room, at least for now.

All this could rapidly change after the Browns face the Broncos in Week 12. Denver has the longest current win streak in the NFL right now and is looking to make it six against Cleveland. This is a crucial AFC matchup, as the Browns are sitting in one of the Wild Card spots the Broncos are gunning for.