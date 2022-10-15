Browns defense gets massive Greedy Williams boost before Patriots game

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a crucial Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots. They are already going to be without two of their top defenders in Jadeveon Clowney and Denzel Ward for this contest, which is a massive blow as they attempt to stay alive in a tight AFC North division. Luckily, they recently got some great news regarding starting cornerback Greedy Williams, which should help them mightily in Week 6 and moving forward.

Browns CB Greedy Williams injury update

Williams has spent the first five games on the injured reserve for the Browns as he worked his way back from a hamstring injury. But as Williams returned to practice, it always seemed likely that he would be activated for Cleveland’s upcoming game, and they could certainly use him with Ward being out for this game. Those thoughts were confirmed when the Browns activated Williams off the injured reserve a day ahead of their Week 6 contest.

The #Browns have activated CB Greedy Williams from Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2022

This is great news for the Browns, as their secondary would have been in some big trouble if Williams wasn’t activated for this game. Williams will be thrown right into the fire with Ward out, though, and he could play a big role in determining whether the Browns can beat the Patriots tomorrow afternoon.

The good news for Williams is that New England’s quarterback situation is rather unsettled right now, so he may not have to do as much as initially expected. Either way, it’s great to see that Williams will likely be returning the field in time for this game, and he will play a big role in helping Cleveland’s secondary out in this one.