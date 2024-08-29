The Cleveland Browns got some positive injury news, as head coach Kevin Stefanski said that cornerback Denzel Ward has cleared concussion protocol, indicating that he has a path to playing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

Denzel Ward was diagnosed with a concussion after practice on Aug. 12, and it is his fifth known concussion. Despite that history, Ward is comfortable continuing his career.

It will be worth monitoring when Ward returns to practice for the Browns and how much he participates. Next week, we will get official injury reports in the days leading up to the Week 1 game against the Cowboys. It will be interesting to see if Ward lands on it at all, or if he is not listed due to clearing concussion protocol on Thursday, as Kevin Stefanski said in his press conference.

Ward is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, and he will be a huge part of the Browns' defense this season. He rejoins a very talented unit that is headlined by pass rusher Myles Garrett, who might be the best player at his position in the NFL. Ward's presence makes it harder for opponents to pass, as he can hang with top wide receivers.

Denzel Ward's significance for Browns in Week 1 matchup vs Cowboys

As mentioned above, Ward is a huge part of the Browns' defense, as he is often tasked with defending the opponent's top wide receiver. It is very possible that he will spend the majority of the day guarding star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who just signed an extension with Dallas and is on track to play in Week 1.

However, Lamb does line up in the slot a good amount, so it could be that Greg Newsome II takes on the responsibility of defending the Cowboys' best playmaker for the majority of the time. If that is the case, Ward could be looking at defending wide receivers like Brandin Cooks or Jalen Tolbert.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns have Ward follow Lamb, even if it is in the slot. Cooks is a veteran receiver who while solid, is not what he used to be as a player. The drop off from Lamb to the next best Cowboys offensive weapon in tight end Jake Ferguson is steep.

Regardless, it is good news for the Browns that Ward has cleared concussion protocol and is seemingly on track to play in Week 1.