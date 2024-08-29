After rumors of the Cleveland Browns looking to trade Jameis Winston, the team decided to go in another direction with one of their other quarterbacks. With all of the quarterbacks on the roster, Tyler Huntley was the odd man out and was released, according to Jordan Schultz. With their extra roster spot, they'll sign running back D’Onta Foreman back to the 53-man roster with Nick Chubb starting the season on the PUP list.

Huntley signed with the Browns in the offseason as he spent his first four years in the league with the Baltimore Ravens. He came in at a starter several times during his time with the Ravens when Lamar Jackson didn't play, and at the end of 2022, he helped the team get to the playoffs. Huntley made the Pro Bowl in 2022 after only starting four games.

With experience over his career, it shouldn't be hard for Huntley to find a team that is looking for depth at the quarterback position.

Jameis Winston will be the QB3 for the Browns this season

Going into training camp, the Cleveland Browns had four quarterbacks on the roster, and it was highly likely that all of them wouldn't make the final cut. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told that he was going to make the 53-man roster after coming back from a season-ending injury in 2023. That meant that the two quarterbacks that were left were Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley.

Jameis Winston signed with the Browns on a one-year deal during the offseason as well, and he has more experience in the league than Huntley. Last year, Winston was the backup for Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints, but for most of his career, he's been a starter.

The Browns probably see Thompson-Robinson as the QB2 since they informed him early that he made the roster, and Winston will probably only see time on the field if he or Deshaun Watson don't play.