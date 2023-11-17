Robert Griffin III made his case for the Cleveland Browns to sign him after DeShaun Watson was lost for the season

The Cleveland Browns got a brutal Deshaun Watson injury update ahead of Week 11, as the $230 million quarterback needs season-ending surgery to repair his injured shoulder.

Now former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is lobbying the Browns to sign him:

Time to run it back. pic.twitter.com/EdNN1PURXI — RG3 and The Ones (@rg3andtheones) November 16, 2023

After running through his credentials, Griffin III lays out why he's capable of starting for the Browns. He also says that, if they instead are going with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the starter, then he should be signed as his backup.

The 33-year-old Griffin III started five games for the Brown in 2016 after missing the previous season due to injury. He played 56 games in his seven NFL seasons before embarking on a successful broadcasting career.

Watson has dealt with injuries all season. Prior to the shoulder issue, he missed three games and all but 12 snaps of a fourth with another shoulder ailment. This season, Watson is 5-1 as a starter with 1,115 passing yards, a 61.4% completion rate, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, 142 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.

Aside from Thompson-Robinson, Watson's injury could mean that PJ Walker will step in as the starter for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. The veteran signal-caller is 1-1 in two starts for the Browns this year with 618 passing yards, a 49.0% completion rate, one touchdown, five interceptions, and 31 rushing yards.

Looking at things from a wider perspective, Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury and surgery means that after the Browns gave the QB $230 million fully guaranteed for five seasons ($46 million per year), he will now have only played 12 out of a possible 34 games in two seasons in Cleveland.

The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.