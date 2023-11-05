Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Wills was carted off the field with an air cast over his leg in Week 9 against Arizona.

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major blow to their offensive line in Week 9 action against the Arizona Cardinals, as key Deshaun Watson protector and tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was carted off the field with an air cast over his right leg, according to Adam Schefter.

Browns’ LT Jedrick Wills was carted off with an air cast over his right leg. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2023

Browns lose Jedrick Wills in another tough injury blow

Wills is the blindside protector for Watson, who returned to action after missing multiple games with a shoulder injury. Wills has struggled this season with a rotating cast of quarterbacks behind him, and has allowed 3 sacks this season and 18 QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. Willis is graded as the 63rd-best offensive tackle this season out of 76 eligible players by PFF.

Willis was selected by the Browns with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He started every game for the Browns last year and this season, and has been a fixture on Cleveland's run-blocking offensive line.

The Browns have dealt with multiple injuries on the offensive side of the ball this season, losing Nick Chubb for the season and having to play multiple games with backup QB PJ Walker due to injuries to Deshaun Watson.

While there's no official injury prognosis yet, being placed in an air cast and carted off likely means this is a serious injury for Wills and another hurdle for the Browns to overcome without their starting tackle.

We'll keep you posted on any further injury updates for one of Deshaun Watson's primary protectors as the tests reveal the extent to the injury of offensive tackle Jedrick Wills moving forward.