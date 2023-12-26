The Browns are 3-1 since naming Joe Flacco the starter and are contenders in the AFC.

The Cleveland Browns have turned into a different team since they named Joe Flacco their starting quarterback. Sunday's win marked the Browns' third in a row and was a historic day for Amari Cooper.

With Flacco throwing him the ball, Cooper caught 11 passes for a career-high 265 receiving yards, a Browns record. He also hauled in two touchdowns in a 36-22 Cleveland win.

After the explosive game, Cooper topped 1,000 yards for the seventh time in his career and is now sixth in the league in receiving yards. It turns out he has a fan in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

With the Browns and Jets set for battle this Thursday, Rodgers shed some praise toward Cleveland's way and gave his props to Flacco and Cooper.

“Joe Flacco has always been a great deep ball thrower and I'm happy for him,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Amari Cooper was fantastic on Sunday and I've always been a fan of his.”

Rodgers said that he's not friends with Flacco but is happy to see another older QB proving his worth in the NFL.

Turning around a season

The Browns season could have easily been thrown away upon Deshaun Watson's injury. Instead, Cleveland has ridden a stout defense and the resurgence of Joe Flacco to a 10-5 record and the brink of a playoff berth.

Who knew that Flacco had this in him and that the Browns would be willing to take a chance on him? They didn’t settle after losing Watson for the season and looked for the best possible option, much to the dismay of PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

There's no denying that Flacco has played the part for the Browns so far though. Of course it helps to have a receiver like Amari Cooper to throw to.

In the four games Flacco started, Cooper had 25 receptions for 485 yards and three touchdowns. Those are solid numbers from a third or fourth receiver in an entire season and Cooper did it in four games.

The Browns found a secret weapon in Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper is thankful for that.