Joe Flacco isn't thinking about what could've been with the New York Jets

Prior to this season, in the last four years, Joe Flacco had started seventeen games for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, the equivalent of a full season's worth of games. In those games, Flacco threw for 4,075 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, perfectly fine numbers, but if the eye test told you Flacco was old, and his 3-14 record indicated the days of Flacco playing winning football may have been in the past. And then, as we've seen Flacco do before on the biggest stage, the former Super Bowl MVP is once again having a prolonged out of body experience, this time as the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, who are 3-1 since Flacco became the starter.

Now it's probably worth asking how different the respective seasons of the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns would look if the Jets had just re-signed Joe Flacco once Aaron Rodgers tore his achilles tendon four plays into his first season in the Big Apple. Instead, the J-E-T-S Jets, Jets, Jets! turned to Zach Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemien, a trio of quarterbacks that should've prompted Jets fans to chant Y-U-C-K, Yuck, Yuck, Yuck! every time one of them dropped back to pass. Of course, prior to his re-emergence with the Browns, the thought of Joe Flacco being a season saver would've seemed outrageous. Well, not so much anymore. And now, if you ask Flacco about not getting the call from the Jets, it's something that isn't even on his mind, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“It is what it is. Happy to be where I am for sure. Lots of guys in that locker room I respect. The only reason it crossed my mind is because people asked me, ‘Hey, are the Jets gonna call you?’”

No, the Jets did not call Flacco, and their loss is Cleveland's gain. When it seemed like Cleveland's season would be doomed by quarterback troubles — the trio of Deshaun Watson, PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson was just as uninspiring as the Wilson, Boyle, Siemien trio, only that Jets trio is making a fraction of what Deshaun Watson alone is making for the Browns — Flacco stepped in and has been slinging the ball all over the place. Now what happens if Flacco improbably leads Cleveland to their first Super Bowl? Wouldn't that simultaneously be the funniest and most unexpected Super Bowl run in NFL history?