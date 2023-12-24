A miracle on Christmas Eve.

Everyone in the Cleveland Browns organization rallied behind Amari Cooper. A lot of people, including Kevin Stefanski, started to realize that their wide receiver was only 10 yards short of the record against the Houston Texans. This prompted everyone to come together. They made sure that the weapon was under his belt by the end of the night. Joe Flacco knew this. The quarterback outlined how he tried to give the perfect gift to his on-field partner on Christmas Eve, via Jake Trotter of The Athletic.

“He's told me that. … ‘I'm 225, cuz, throw me the ball. ‘ I'm gonna get more and more used to just letting it go to him,” Joe Flacco disclosed about what Amari Cooper told him.

The Browns quarterback knew what Kevin Stefanski was doing when their starters came back on the field. It was at that moment that Flacco did his best to score the record for his receiver because they were just 10 yards short. The Texans defensive unit could not do anything about a team that was coming together in hopes of getting a single-game receiving franchise record.

It all culminated in a massive win to propel the squad to 10 wins. A total yardage of 418 yards awaited them when the last second of the game ran out. This got them 5.6 yards per play along with 26 first downs. All of this happened because they had a cause to rally behind and it was more than worth it.

Will the Browns carry this momentum even after the holidays are over?