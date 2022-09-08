Amari Cooper drops bold ‘fireworks’ take on Browns’ Deshaun Watson-less offense

The Cleveland Browns spent a lot of resources this offseason to improve their offense. The most notable acquisition, Deshaun Watson, won’t be playing for the first 11 games of the season. Amari Cooper, another offseason acquisition, still has tons of confidence.

Cooper told reporters that the Browns’ offense is going to be “fireworks” and that they have all the talent to “be everything we want to be” this season.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper on what fans can expect from offense: "Hopefully it's going to be fireworks. We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything we want to be. I would just say 'wait and see'. Why not? It's right around the corner." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 8, 2022

Cooper is certainly not wrong that the Browns have tons of talent on offense. It starts with Nick Chubb, who has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL. Backing him up is solid backs in Kareem Hunt (for now) and D’Ernest Johnson. Cooper highlights a solid receiving core featuring Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku. The offensive line should be one of the better units in the league, though injuries to key players like Jack Conklin and Nick Harris and the departure of JC Tretter will test the unit.

The biggest question mark is whether Jacoby Brissett can lead the Browns to a strong level. He has posted decent numbers as a starter before, throwing for 6,040 yards, 31 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and completing 59.8 percent of his passes in 30 starts across the 2017 and 2019 seasons. The 29-year-old has plenty of talent around him, namely a strong running game, but has a receiving core that lacks depth and a banged-up offensive line.

Without Watson, the Browns’ offense will simply have to put up good fights. Their Myles Garrett-led defense should be able to lead the way for the stretch of games that Watson is suspended, especially because Cleveland’s schedule features numerous bad teams. If Brissett can step up in Watson’s place and Watson isn’t too rusty when he returns, the Browns could find themselves back in the postseason.