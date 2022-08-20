Kareem Hunt made headlines recently after he demanded a trade from the Cleveland Browns. While he was quickly rejected, it doesn’t seem like the speculations about his future will be ending any time soon.

Not with cameras catching him speaking with Nick Sirianni during the Philadelphia Eagles and Browns’ joint practice sessions. Making matters even more interesting, Hunt didn’t practice with the team on Friday.

As Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer noted, there have been talks about the Eagles potentially targeting Hunt in a trade. The veteran running back is not happy with his current contract situation and is seeking an improved deal.

Looks like Browns RB Kareem Hunt, seen here talking with Nick Sirianni, isn’t practicing today. Some have mentioned Hunt as a possible trade target for the #Eagles. He wants a new contract. pic.twitter.com/Iig4tYBti1 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 19, 2022

It will be interesting to see what will happen to Kareem Hunt, especially since it’s hard for the Browns to really focus on him as of the moment. With Deshaun Watson being suspended for 11 games instead of the initial six games, the team now has to resolve the QB woes first.

Not to mention that the Browns have been firm on dealing with trade demand before. Baker Mayfield and David Njoku all asked out before only to be rebuffed, so the star RB shouldn’t have his hopes up in that regard. Besides, as mentioned, the team has already rejected his ask.

Hunt’s best option is to play the season out and don’t give any doubt that he deserves a massive new deal. But with that, he has to stay patient and never take his eyes off the big prize.