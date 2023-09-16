The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a dominant Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. They are hoping to improve to 2-0 with another win over a division rival on Monday Night Football in Week 2. However, star wide receiver Amari Cooper is reportedly dealing with a groin injury as the Browns clash versus the Pittsburgh Steelers looms, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. He's questionable as a result.

Browns: Amari Cooper dealing with injury

It goes without saying, but playing the Steelers without Cooper would be a brutal blow for Cleveland. Cooper didn't have his best game against the Bengals, reeling in three receptions for 37 yards, but the Browns didn't need to throw the ball on a consistent basis amid their impressive lead throughout the affair. If Monday Night Football's game is more competitive, Cleveland will need to lean on the pass more.

If Cooper does end up missing the contest, Elijah Moore will receive the majority of targets in the passing game. TE David Njoku will also be relied upon, and RB Nick Chubb will be another consistent receiving option out of the backfield.

With all of that being said, there's no guarantee that Cooper will miss the game. Cleveland will surely prefer to play things safe this early in the season, but they also won't hesitate to start Cooper if his injury improves prior to Monday night. This will certainly be a situation to closely monitor for the Browns.

We will continue to provide updates on Amari Cooper and the Browns as they are made available ahead of this Monday Night Football clash.