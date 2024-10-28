After losing Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury, the Cleveland Browns have stunned the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 8 matchup, 29-24, to end a five-game skid. This game was also the first start for quarterback Jameis Winston in more than two years. Before the game, though, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent a message with his convincing Terminator costume, which impressed even the original Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Week 8: Browns def. Ravens

After Myles Garrett's Terminator costume earned Arnold Schwarzenegger's praises, the Cleveland Browns went to work against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

While the Browns had lost five straight games, their AFC North rivals Ravens had won five straight–something has got to give, and Jameis Winston showed up and showed out to secure the upset win.

In the victory, Winston went 27-41 for 334 yards with three touchdowns.

His passing yards also set the Browns record for most yards a quarterback has thrown in their debut, and one of his passes was a 38-yard game-winning delivery to receiver Cedric Tillman with 59 seconds left.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who refused to bench Watson despite his poor play throughout seven weeks, had good things to say about Winston's performance.

“I thought he played well. I thought the protection was outstanding all day,” Stefanski said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “The guys really took the challenge of that, and I thought he got through his reads and guys got open. He made good decisions. Wasn't perfect. He's not going to play perfect. I'm not going to coach perfect. But I thought he played well.”

Changes

Additionally, Stefanski handed offensive playcalling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey, and the Browns finally managed to score 20 points for the first time this season. They also set season-high marks for total yards, passing yards, and third-down conversion rate.

Meanwhile, Jameis Winston expressed unwavering faith in his abilities after the game.

“I am certain when I am making great decisions one play at a time I am a great NFL quarterback,” he said. “I am certain of that.”

The former No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft made his first start versus the Ravens since September 2022, when he still played for the New Orleans Saints.