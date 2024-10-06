The Cleveland Browns are now 1-4 through the first five games of the 2024 NFL season following Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders, and the collective fan frustration level with quarterback Deshaun Watson after his latest subpar performance could be enough to reach the International Space Station.

But for the fans hoping that head coach Kevin Stefanski will be benching Watson, you may want to turn away. Stafanski indicated following Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders that he has no intention of switching quarterbacks, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic:

“We’re not changing quarterbacks,” Stefanski said. “We need to play better. I need to coach better. That’s really what it is.”

During Sunday's loss, Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown; he was also sacked seven times. His only touchdown of the game was late in the 4th quarter with the outcome already all but officially decided.

Deshaun Watson's tenure with the Browns has been disastrous

The 125 yards that Watson threw were the fewest he's accumulated in a game in either of the last two seasons.

Joining the Browns fans in calling for Watson to be replaced is former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski, who opined that it's time for a change under center in Cleveland via Sports Illustrated

Watson also drew the ire of Stefanski after walking off the field during what was going to be a 4th-and-goal attempt, instead electing to have the team kick a field goal. Cameras caught Stefanski's exacerbated reaction on the sidelines upon Watson's exit:

The Browns are in serious danger of having another season slip down the tubes, and despite Stefanski's assertion that Watson would remain the starter, his hand may be forced if this trend continues.