With Deshaun Watson out for the season due to a torn Achilles, that means Jameis Winston is under center for the Cleveland Browns as of Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran quarterback will be hoping to help his squad string together some wins amid their horrible start to the season.

As we all know, Winston is a vocal player who never shies away from being a leader. On Sunday before the Browns faced off with Lamar Jackson's Ravens, Winston gave an epic speech to the team.

Love that from Jameis. He'll take over an offense that ranks 29th in the NFL and hasn't scored more than 20 points in a single game. Winston caught up with CBS Sports prior to the contest and was asked about his first start since 2022. The QB simply said he's putting his faith in the lord's hands:

The Browns sit at 1-6 right now. It's unclear if Watson will even be their QB in 2025 after how poorly he played before the injury. It remains to be seen if Winston is the answer, either. He's been a pretty inconsistent signal-caller in his career, but the former Florida State standout really has nothing to lose given how bad Cleveland is. It's hard to get any worse offensively.

If Jameis doesn't perform, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is waiting in the wings. Earlier this week when Winston was named the starter, he expressed full confidence in his ability to get the job done. Via ESPN:

“I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best,” Winston said. “And when I'm my very best, I'm a great NFL starter.”

Also, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will now be calling the offensive plays for the Browns instead of head coach Kevin Stefanski. We'll see if that makes a difference moving forward.