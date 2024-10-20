During the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an injury after he appeared to slip in the pocket. On replay, it appears that Watson suffered an injury to his Achilles while planting off of his right leg.

After the non-contact injury, Watson was carted off the field and was in tears on his way out. Watson was 15-for-17 with 128 yards before the injury, and the Browns were trailing the Bengals 7-0. With backup Jameis Winston inactive today, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in at quarterback for Cleveland as they try to climb back into the game.

