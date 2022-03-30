Baker Mayfield keeping in shape with Cole Beasley, Danny Amendola amid pending Browns trade

The Cleveland Browns are now in an awkward situation with Baker Mayfield. They made a massive trade for Deshaun Wason but still have him under contract, so they have to find a trade for him despite having no leverage.

What is making matters hard for Cleveland is that there do not seem to be any eager takers. Several teams are already done addressing the quarterback spot and those that aren’t are opting for the draft. With Mayfield coming with a cap hit of $18 million, the Browns will either have to eat that money or find a similarly bloated contract to get in return.

While the Browns try to work out a trade, Mayfield is staying ready. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Mayfield is doing independent workouts with free agents Cole Beasley and Danny Amendola and New York Giants reserve Alex Bachman.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: Baker Mayfield’s plan is to throw on his own (Cole Beasley, Danny Amendola and Alex Bachman are his current targets) while the #Browns work on a trade. Meanwhile, Beasley is feeling better after three broken ribs affected his play late last season. pic.twitter.com/WyhPow1Qeb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 30, 2022

Aside from Bachman, Mayfield is teaming up with other players in search of work. Beasley was released by the Buffalo Bills, where he spent the last three seasons, and Amendola is a free agent after spending last season with the Houston Texans. Both wide receivers are over 30 years old. Although Mayfield is guaranteed to get another paycheck whether or not the Browns trade him, the other two are working for another opportunity.

Last season was very bad for Mayfield, as he threw just 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Although he has had stronger seasons in the past, he has shown massive flaws as a passer and is coming off of a shoulder injury. Cleveland will have a lot of work to do when trying to convince teams he is worth giving up assets for.