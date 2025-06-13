The Cleveland Browns are once again caught in the familiar storm of promise and uncertainty heading into the 2025 NFL season. On the surface, they appear to be a team in transition—and that'sputting it mildly. They are struggling to find an answer under center, working around the edges of a roster with aging talent, and quietly bracing for big changes along the offensive line.

However, despite the noise and narratives, there are a few names on this Browns roster who could step out of the shadows and shine. Sure, the quarterback battle may dominate headlines. However, don’t be surprised if these two overlooked veterans become key contributors to Cleveland’s 2025 campaign.

A Shaky Offseason, a Pivotal Summer

The Browns avoided complete offseason chaos when star pass rusher Myles Garrett backed off his trade request. Even with their cornerstone staying put, though, Cleveland didn’t get significantly better on paper. They missed out on a dynamic game-changer in Travis Hunter during the draft. On the other hand, the trade-down haul from Jacksonville—highlighted by defensive lineman Mason Graham and a future first-rounder—was a calculated move that could pay long-term dividends.

Still, the most glaring concern lies at quarterback. The team enters the summer with a four-man competition. That's an unusual but telling situation that reflects how unsettled the position remains. They arereportedly using two practice fields simultaneously, splitting reps equally, and closely monitoring every throw, read, and footwork sequence. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and the recently drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are all in play. That uncertainty puts even more pressure on the surrounding cast—receivers, linebackers, linemen—to step up and stabilize the team.

With an offensive line that graded a disappointing 59.8 overall in PFF’s metrics last season and no new cornerstone additions up front, the supporting cast will have to do the heavy lifting. Fortunately, a couple of underappreciated veterans might just be up to the task.

Here we'll try to look at the Cleveland Browns veteran players whose roles will be pushed by rookies in the 2025 NFL season.

1. A Breakout Wideout Hiding in Plain Sight

If the Browns are going to survive a rocky quarterback carousel, they’ll need receivers who can win one-on-one matchups. Enter Cedric Tillman.

A 2023 third-round selection out of Tennessee, Tillman came into the league with size (6'3, 215 pounds), vertical ability, and strong hands. However, in his rookie and sophomore years, he was often buried behind higher-profile names like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore. With Cooper now out of the picture and Cleveland leaning more heavily into 12 personnel with two-tight end sets, Tillman still figures to see considerable field time as the projected WR2 alongside Jerry Jeudy.

Tillman has all the tools to become a productive boundary receiver. He has physicality at the line, body control on deep balls, and a willingness to block. That's something head coach Kevin Stefanski values in his run-oriented offensive approach. What’s been lacking is volume and trust from the quarterbacks. That could change in 2025. With a new signal-caller likely under center and the playbook adapting to that new reality, Tillman could emerge as a go-to target.

Tillman’s breakout potential isn't based on blind optimism. His collegiate tape showed a player who could dominate SEC corners when healthy. Now, with improved conditioning and increased opportunity, it’s a make-or-break year for the former Vol. And everything suggests he’s ready to make it.

2. The Linebacker Who Refuses to Fade

If you Google “Jordan Hicks,” you might get a pitcher for the San Francisco Giants before you get the linebacker for the Browns. That says a lot about how underappreciated the 10-year NFL veteran remains. That's despite being one of the most efficient defenders on a team known more for its defensive prowess than offensive fireworks.

At 32, Hicks was supposed to be a rotational player in 2024. Instead, when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went down, Hicks stepped up. He didn’t just fill the role, he excelled in it. He finished the season with 78 tackles, two sacks, and a PFF grade of 77.4. That made him the sixth-highest graded Browns defender and one of only eight linebackers in the NFL to rank top-25 in both run defense (77.7) and coverage (70.0).

Those numbers don’t scream for headlines, but they should. Hicks has been doing this for years. Reunited with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, he’s become a plug-and-play leader whose instincts, toughness, and communication are invaluable in the middle of the field. The Browns need continuity on defense, especially with so many offensive question marks. Hicks might just be the glue that holds the unit together.

In a room with younger, more explosive athletes, Hicks brings poise and execution. Yes, he may not pop off the screen with highlight plays. That said, his consistency against both the run and pass could be the X-factor that allows Cleveland’s defense to stay top-10. He’s earned the trust of Schwartz and, more importantly, continues to outperform expectations well into his 30s.

Quiet Contributors Could Make the Loudest Impact

The Browns’ 2025 hopes hinge largely on who wins the quarterback battle, but don’t lose sight of the other storylines. With Cedric Tillman ready to step into the WR2 role and Jordan Hicks quietly anchoring the defense, these two underrated veterans might be the steady hands this team needs. They may not make the preseason highlight reels, but when the real games begin, their impact could be undeniable.

Sometimes, it’s the names you least expect that end up steering the season’s narrative. In a city still waiting for its football resurgence, Tillman and Hicks might be the sparks that get things going.