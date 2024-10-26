The Cleveland Browns have had a challenging start to the 2024 NFL season. Halfway into their campaign, the Browns have been hit with tragic news on team broadcaster Jim Donovan. Donovan has passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer.

The Browns released a statement about the news on social media Saturday afternoon, via X (formerly Twitter):

“We are heartbroken that Jim Donovan, the Voice of the Browns, has passed away. Jim provided so much joy and love to this city. His steady presence on the radio for Browns games and on television for nightly news made it feel like he was an extended family member for all those that tuned in. His signature calls will be forever embedded in Browns history.

“Our thoughts are with Jim’s family and everyone who had the immense pleasure of considering him a friend,” the team wrote.

Jim Donovan’s Browns service made an impact on countless fans and members of the Cleveland community. Social media users wrote some heartfelt words in reflection of the legendary broadcaster.

“What a huge loss. Just a wonderful guy, who loved Cleveland and loved what he did for a living. Nobody could call a game like him. And nobody will,” one X user wrote.

“Prayers and my deepest sympathies to Jim Donovan’s family. He was such an energizing force for all of Cleveland and Browns fans throughout the country,” another user added.

“Heartbreaking news. Jim was truly one of a kind, a voice & spirit that brought us all together. He’ll be deeply missed,” another added.

Furthermore, Donovan’s impact went beyond just Browns fans.

“He was one of the best voices, and that’s coming from a Bengals fan. Thoughts and prayers go out to the Browns team,” another user wrote.

Jim Donovan’s contributions will be cherished by the football community for a long time to come.