Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.

Yikes. Naturally, Browns fans flooded Cameron Jordan’s mentions, defending their city and berating the Saints star in the process.

The Browns’ AFC North rivals joined in on the fun as well. Several accounts with Bengals or Steelers players as their profile took this opportunity to dunk on Cleveland.

Some Saints fans also chimed in, asking Cam Jordan to stay in New Orleans instead of considering other teams. Of course, these fans also didn’t miss an opportunity to dunk on the Browns as well, as is tradition.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?
🚨 Get compelling NFL news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Russell Wilson

RUMOR: Saints’ asking price for Sean Payton amid Broncos speculation

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Saints

Cameron Jordan gets brutally honest on a major regret from the Saints’ 2022 season

Steve Zavala ·

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints make major contract move

Colin Gallant ·

While everyone was up in arms about Cam Jordan’s incendiary tweet, one fan tried to rationalize the Saints star reasoning. It might not be due to the Browns franchise, after all: it might be about Cleveland’s cold weather. It’s important to note too that Jordan isn’t exactly dunking on the Browns as a team.

It makes sense: Jordan, who played in the warm city of New Orleans his entire career, might not want to suddenly have to play half of his games in the frigid Cleveland cold. One could say, it’s not necessarily an affront to the Browns team. We’ll see if Jordan eats his words, though, as he’s set to be a free agent after next year. If the Browns give him a large enough offer… Cam Jordan will need to learn how to play in sub-30-degree weather REAL fast.