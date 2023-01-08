By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.

After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/hLArnZbirm — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 6, 2023

Yikes. Naturally, Browns fans flooded Cameron Jordan’s mentions, defending their city and berating the Saints star in the process.

We don't want or need you here — Angelo7266 (@angelo7266) January 7, 2023

Wow…Cleveland Ohio is an amazing city with passionate fans and beautiful lake front views. Hater. — Amos ☀️ (@wallaceAmos1) January 7, 2023

We don’t want to pay an old declining player anyways lol…imagine being an NFL player and can’t handle a little cold weather sound soft to me lol — Justin (@JustinMize16) January 8, 2023

The Browns’ AFC North rivals joined in on the fun as well. Several accounts with Bengals or Steelers players as their profile took this opportunity to dunk on Cleveland.

Lmaoo own that poverty franchise😹 — Anthony 🐅 (@TonyKnowsBall) January 7, 2023

This is my favorite tweet today 😂😂😂 https://t.co/9u0Wkmiqq1 — Steelers Girl 4Life (8-8) 🖤💛🖤💛 (@Christi21411696) January 8, 2023

LMAO 🤣🤣 no one wants to play there lol https://t.co/X7mmHnItno — Braeden Smith (@BiggSmooth22) January 7, 2023

Some Saints fans also chimed in, asking Cam Jordan to stay in New Orleans instead of considering other teams. Of course, these fans also didn’t miss an opportunity to dunk on the Browns as well, as is tradition.

Cam it would be like a 12 gauge to the chest seeing you in any uniform besides the Saints don’t do that to us — CØ12 For President ⚜️ (@TheCultOfOlave) January 6, 2023

I hope to see you retire as a saint….you're one of the greatest players in the history of the franchise. Future hall of famer! “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.” -Tennessee Williams — Blue eyed devil⚜️🕊️⚜️ (@cammunchcar) January 7, 2023

While everyone was up in arms about Cam Jordan’s incendiary tweet, one fan tried to rationalize the Saints star reasoning. It might not be due to the Browns franchise, after all: it might be about Cleveland’s cold weather. It’s important to note too that Jordan isn’t exactly dunking on the Browns as a team.

Looking at all your replies, shocking that not many people pondered the idea that he might not want to play there not because of the organization, but the fact that he had to play a game at 30 below zero temps? Cam, if you see this, please clarify for the masses. — Brownie (@ajbrown592) January 7, 2023

It makes sense: Jordan, who played in the warm city of New Orleans his entire career, might not want to suddenly have to play half of his games in the frigid Cleveland cold. One could say, it’s not necessarily an affront to the Browns team. We’ll see if Jordan eats his words, though, as he’s set to be a free agent after next year. If the Browns give him a large enough offer… Cam Jordan will need to learn how to play in sub-30-degree weather REAL fast.