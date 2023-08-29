Getting cut by an NFL team is incredibly tough for players. So, for Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond, it was a doubly tough week as the team cut him twice in four days as the Browns worked to get down to their final 53-man roster before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Mond, who the Browns signed this offseason, was the No. 4 quarterback on the roster for most of the preseason behind starter Deshaun Watson, backup Joshua Dobbs, and rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA.

On Thursday, August 24, the team waived Mond, as the Browns’ regular season roster will only include two or three quarterbacks, tops. However, Thompson-Robinson impressed all preseason, and the rookie won the backup job over Dobbs, whom the team promptly traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

After that move, the Browns pulled Mond off waivers and brought him back to camp.

On cut-down day — Tuesday — the Browns decided to go with just the two signal-callers on the Browns' final 53-man roster leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season, and the team put Mond on waivers for the second time in less than a week.

The Minnesota Vikings took Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M with the No. 66 pick (third round) of the 2021 NFL Draft. The young signal-caller got just one appearance in relief for the Vikings, completing 2-of-3 passes for five yards.

Mond’s original team waived him in the 2022 offseason, and the Browns claimed him last year. After cutting Mond and several other players on Tuesday, NFL Network reporter Tom Peliserro says the Browns 53-man roster is officially set.