After failing to reach the playoffs for the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods, per insider Tom Pelissero. This comes a few days after their 2022 season came to a close. Cleveland finished the season with a 7-10 record, putting them at the bottom of the AFC North.

The Browns hired Joe Woods in 2020 as part of Kevin Stefanski’s new coaching staff. That 2020 squad surprised the league by storming into the playoffs… and actually winning a game. However, even back then, their defense was not the main star of the show. They had a relatively strong showing last season… but 2022 was a brutal year for them.

On paper, the Browns defense looks solid at worst; they were ranked fifth in points allowed, after all. However, that does not tell the whole story. Cleveland struggled to force opposing offenses off the red zone(26th in red zone attempts allowed), often relying on a bend-not-break style. The real issue, though, was their run defense: they ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed and rushing TDs allowed. The Browns can’t stop the run… and their opponents knew it.

This season was an unmitigated disaster for the Browns, with Joe Woods among the many figures catching heat from fans. Now, they are immediately turning around and are attempting to make a change on the team. It will be interesting to see how Cleveland bounces back from this awful season. Can they justify the ungodly resources they spent on Deshaun Watson and make it to the playoffs, at the very least?