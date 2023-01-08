By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Deshaun Watson‘s first season with the Cleveland Browns came and went without much excitement. While Watson’s season was earmarked by a long suspension, the Browns’ QB spoke about this season and his expectations moving forward.

The Browns finished the year with a 7-10 record. In games where Watson started, Cleveland went 3-3. Speaking to the media after the Browns 28-14 loss to the Steelers, Watson shared his thoughts on his first season in Cleveland, via Scott Petrak of the Chronicle Tribune.

“It was definitely tough. With the talent and coaching staff, the standard we have for the Cleveland Browns, it’s tough to win just seven games and finish the season like that,” Watson said. “We just have to reflect on this season. There might be changes, who knows what’s going to happen. We just got to get ready when we come back in the Spring. Just regroup and put this one to bed and get ready for 2023.”

In the five games Watson played, he completed 56.7% of his passes for 872 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. His five touchdowns came in the last two weeks as he had three in Week 17 and two in Week 18.

The Browns have fully committed themselves to Deshaun Watson. Not only did they send their first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024 to the Houston Texans, they then signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract. Their success will be on Watson’s shoulders.

Watson was disappointed in his first year with the Browns. But he understands the team has talent and is hopeful Cleveland will bounce back next season.