By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jadeveon Clowney was forced to exit the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a head injury, per Claire Geary. Geary adds that he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Cleveland has endured a difficult 2022 season. But they are aiming to upset their division rivals in this Saturday affair. However, Clowney’s injury is major setback without question.

Jadeveon Clowney is being evaluated for a concussion. He’s dealt with injury concerns throughout the year for the Browns. Cleveland is hopeful that his injury is not serious. We will provide updates on his status as they are made available.

Browns-Ravens

Deshaun Watson got brutally honest on his mindset ahead of the Browns-Ravens game, which happens to be his first home game for Cleveland.

“I’m very excited. That is the reason why I picked to come to Cleveland is to play in front of the best fans in the world,” he said. “And I’ve been hearing things, I’ve been seeing it on TV. I’ve been seeing it from afar from different players and guys that’s new to this team this year, just like myself, what they talk about and the experience. I’m looking forward to being able to play in front of them.”

Watson is a controversial presence without question. But his talent is difficult to deny. The Browns are hopeful he can lead them to a victory over the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens on Saturday. But as aforementioned, that will prove to be a challenge given Jadeveon Clowney’s injury.