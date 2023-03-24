The Cleveland Browns have added their second wide receiver in under a week after agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with free agent Marquise Goodwin in NFL Free Agency, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Browns traded for Elijah Moore from the New York Jets earlier this week, and will now bring the veteran Goodwin into the fold as well.

The 32-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, catching 27 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. He started two of those contests.

A former third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Goodwin spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He signed with the San Francisco 49ers in 2017 and had arguably his best season in California, starting all 16 games and catching 56 passes for 962 yards and two scores.

The speedster has averaged 16.2 yards per reception throughout his career, and chose the Browns after being hosted in Berea earlier this week.

It isn’t yet clear if he was signed with the expectation that he had already made the team, or if he would be expecting to compete for a roster spot, but that should become clear once the value of the signing is revealed.

“Though Cleveland had Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones under contract at receiver, the club needed some more depth at the position,” wrote Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk on Friday. “Now the Browns have added Moore and Goodwin this week to work with quarterback Deshaun Watson.”

The Browns have been busy in NFL Free Agency, adding 11 players to the roster and retaining five from last year that were free agents. They’ll pick eight times in the 2023 NFL Draft this April, beginning with the No. 74 overall selection in the third round.