Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore said he “wouldn’t take anything back” during his introductory press conference, Cleveland.com Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot wrote in a Thursday article.

“I wouldn’t take anything back,” he said. “Would I have worded some things differently? Yes, but not take anything back. My heart was always in the right spot. I never move without intention. I’m very intentional. So especially in a positive way. And I always move with respect. So if that’s my intentions, I don’t have nothing to regret.”

Elijah Moore voiced his frustrations after earning any targets in a 27-10 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 6, shouted expletives at then-offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur before asking to be traded, wrote Cabot. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did target the 22-year-old receiver once, but a penalty negated the play. Head coach Robert Saleh said trading him was not an option in an October conference.

Along with a 2023 third-round pick, the Jets traded Moore to the Browns for a second-round pick on Wednesday. The trade was carried out shortly after New York signed receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract that can reach $6.5 million in value.

“I wouldn’t do anything over,” Moore said, via Cleveland.com. “I’m in a space right now where I feel like everything happens for a reason always. So I take it with a grain of salt. If something’s happening in my life, I’m going to take what I can from it.

“I’m going to capture it. And I’m going to move forward because we all make mistakes, and everyone in life hasn’t been perfect. So as long as you learn it from and keep going and try to be a good person after, that’s all that matters.”

Moore spent two seasons with the Jets after being drafted with the 34th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. He nearly garnered 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns over his first two seasons in New York. Moore played in 16 games and started in nine for the Jets, taking home nearly 450 receiving yards and one touchdown.