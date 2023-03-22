Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The New York Jets continue to add weapons in hopes of finalizing a deal for Aaron Rodgers. As a result, they are also sending players out, and now Elijah Moore has been traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Sources: The #Browns are trading for #Jets speedy WR Elijah Moore. A new threat in Cleveland. Terms: It’s pick No. 42 for Moore and pick 74.”

The trade of Elijah Moore comes shortly after the Jets added Mecole Hardman, and they also added Allen Lazard in a revamping of the offense, with Rodgers expected to be under center next season.

The Jets are trading Elijah Moore and a third-round pick in 2023 to the Cleveland Browns for a second-round choice. This opens up a spot in the suddenly-crowded WR room in New York and gives Deshaun Watson another quality receiving option in Cleveland.

Moore was a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he never found much success, catching just 80 passes for 984 yards and six scores in two seasons. Moore also dealt with various issues, including problems with the coaching staff and an apparent trade request, so the writing had been on the wall for a change of scenery.

With Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Lazard, Hardman, and even veteran Mercedes Lewis all in New York, it makes sense for the Jets to move on from Moore, and they get a second-round choice in return.

The Browns had been rumored in a possible trade for Jerry Jeudy. They desperately need more pass-catchers to pair with Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones, so Moore should see a massive uptick in targets in the future.