The Cleveland Browns will no longer be playing at FirstEnergy Stadium, after the two companies announced they have reached an “amicable decision” to end their stadium naming rights agreement.

With the change, the stadium will revert back to its former name, the Cleveland Browns Stadium.

“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” Dave Jenkins, the COO of the Haslam Sports Group said in a statement on Thursday.

“We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives. Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.”

John Somerhalder, the interim president and CEO of FirstEnergy Corp., also commented on the end of the stadium naming rights agreement.

“Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader,” Somerhalder explained.

“Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve. Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities.”

When the Browns take to the field in 2023, they will now play at the Cleveland Browns Stadium for the first time in a decade. It was first named after the team in 1999.