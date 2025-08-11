Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders impressed many in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. In a 30-10 victory, Sanders went 11 of 18 for 103 yards, two touchdowns, and a 113.9 rating in Friday's win. The eye-opening start for the first-year QB has analysts such as ESPN's Dan Orlovsky wanting to see more.

Sanders' preseason debut performance showcased his ability to take on more, Orlovsky said, per ESPN's First Take.

“He proved to me that he's absolutely demanding of more reps with the second and first teams and against the second and first teams,” Orlovsky said. “I've been very adamant that Cleveland should start one of these rookies. I really believe that. And what we saw from Shedeur, coming off the reports in the summer, everything out of camp has been Shedeur had another good day. Shedeur's been really good. Shedeur was the best quarterback in camp.”

After all the training camp hype, Sanders showed off his skillset in real time.

“Then, you get the opportunity to start,” Orlovsky added. “And if you just ask what he looked like comfort, in total control, he played really fast, he didn't panic. So, those are all the things that you saw. Then, in his own words, he had that smirk on his face, “felt like I had answers to the test.” That's what it looked like.”

For ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, Sanders is proving himself amidst the early stages of his NFL career.

“For me, the result doesn't matter and the opponent, for me, doesn't matter. It's what does it look like? And he looked like a guy that should be getting opportunity to say, nope, you're actually not good enough,” Orlovsky said. “If I were the Browns, he would be getting reps with the starters this week. I felt like going into the game if he played a certain way, that would be the case. He should be getting reps with the starters this week.

“I always say it this way: prove to me you can't do it. Prove to me you can't do and so far, he has not done that,” Orlovsky concluded.

Browns' Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders' strengths

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski pointed out one of Shedeur Sanders' strengths as quarterback after Friday's 30-10 win against the Panthers.

Stefanski addressed Sanders' consistency throughout his preseason debut.

“I think that’s one of his strengths,” Stefanski said.

The Browns will face the Eagles in their second preseason outing next Saturday.