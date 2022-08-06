Cleveland hosts Massage Therapists Convention amid Browns’ Deshaun Watson drama

The American Massage Therapy Association is set to host their annual convention in Cleveland later this month, per Fox News. It goes without saying, but this is a rather unfortunate circumstance given the Deshaun Watson drama.

Watson was traded from the Houston Texas to the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason. The controversial QB has dealt with massage therapists sexual assault allegations and recently received a 6-game suspension. However, the NFL is appealing the suspension and is looking for a more indefinite punishment.

The QB’s punishment was the main talking point of the offseason. Despite various football-related stories, it was Deshaun Watson’s looming suspension that stole headlines.

The 6-game suspension was ultimately decided by Judge Sue L. Robinson. But many felt it was too light of a punishment, including the American Massage Therapy Association. They issued a formal statement in reference to Robinson’s decision.

“Massage therapists should never have to tolerate conduct outside the bounds of therapeutic massage therapy within a massage session. AMTA strongly believes that any client who steps over the line to inappropriate touch should face the legal consequences. And it’s disappointing to see such a relatively light punishment from the NFL levied toward Deshaun Watson in their findings of his violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.”

There is a chance that Deshaun Watson’s suspension gets more games added onto it. The league is pushing for an indefinite suspension, but they want at least 1 year minimum.

Regardless of how long the punishment ends up being, the fact that the American Massage Therapy Association is hosting their convention in Cleveland is an unfortunate coincidence.