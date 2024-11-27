When the Cleveland Browns traded Za'Darius Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for a 2025 fifth and a 2026 sixth-round pick, it left a hole on Jim Schwartz's depth chart on the edge.

Sure, the team has 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire and free agent addition Ogbo Okoronkwo, who came to Cleveland by way of the Houston Texans, but behind that duo? Goodness, the depth is relatively light behind all-world pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Fortunately, as the NFL plays a game of waiver wire musical chairs to optimize the bottom of their rosters heading into December, the Browns were able to bolster their depth chart with a little help from Smith's current team, the Lions, who released edge rusher James Houston to make room for practice squad elevatees wide receiver Maurice Alexander and ex-Dolphins linebacker, David Long. Subjected to the waiver wire, the Browns successfully landed Houston, who, as Ian Rapoport pointed out, now becomes part of Cleveland's hail for Smith.

“Former Lions pass-rusher James Houston was claimed by the Browns, sources say,” Rapoport wrote on social media. “So: The Browns traded Za'Darius Smith to the Lions, crowding the edge group and helping lead to the release of James Houston… who lands via waivers with the Browns.

Initially drafted in the sixth round out of Florida back in 2022, Houston burst out of the gate hot for the Lions as a rookie, recording eight sacks in seven games during his first professional season, but after watching his 2023 season come to an end with a Week 2 leg injury, his career has never been the same. Playing just 23 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in 2024, Houston hasn't played for the Lions since their 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 17th. While only time will tell how much bigger a role Houston will be afforded for the Browns down the stretch, he certainly has an opportunity to succeed.

Kevin Stefanski feels comfortable with Isaiah McGuire's play

With Smith now a member of the Lions, many fans expected McGuire to step up and replace Smith, at least in terms of snaps. In Week 12, that didn't happen, as McGuire only played four snaps on offense, versus 14 on special teams.

What gives? Are the Lions uncomfortable with McGuire taking on a bigger role? Or are the players around him simply playing better? Well, Kevin Stefanski commented on that in his Monday media session, letting reporters know that he's comfortable with McGuire's play.

“We trust Isaiah. There's a bunch of guys that played really well in that game that are ‘backups,'” Stefanski told reporters. “Whether Isaiah starts the first play or not, he's an integral part of that front. So, we trust our guys when they're out there.”

On paper, adding Houston to the Browns depth chart probably doesn't spell good news for McGuire's potential. With that being said, the Browns like to rotate bodies in Jim Schwartz's scheme, so who knows which edge rusher will end up coming out on top as the new DE2 opposite Garrett.