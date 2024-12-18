The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing 2024 season. Cleveland is 3-11 heading into Week 16 and currently looks like a directionless franchise. Their situation went from bad to worse after getting a tough injury update about running back Nick Chubb.

The Browns have placed their veteran running back on injured reserve, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. In a corresponding move, Cleveland signed tight end Brenden Bates from the Jets practice squad.

Chubb broke his foot during Sunday's loss against the Chiefs. It is another tough blow in a season filled with setbacks for the Browns. Naturally, placing Chubb on injured reserve so late into the season will end his 2024 campaign.

Chubb successfully returned from a gruesome injury he suffered early in the 2023 season. He logged 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played this season. Chubb did not look like his incredibly efficient self, posting a career low of 3.3 yards per carry on the year.

That is not completely Chubb's fault. He may be returning from injury, but the team around him is completely different than the 2022 Browns.

The Browns will have to turn to Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. at running back for the rest of the season.

Nick Chubb would prefer to stay in Cleveland amid free agency uncertainty

The future is uncertain for Nick Chubb.

The veteran running back answered some tough questions about his future during a recent interview with Cleveland.com. Chubb expressed his commitment to football and the Browns ahead of an uncertain offseason.

“I have a long way to go before I shut anything down,” Chubb said. “So I mean, every time I go out there, it’s practice reps, game reps, it’s me just getting better physically, mentally, all around, so I’m nowhere near shutting it down. Not even a thought.”

Chubb's contract expires at the end of the 2024 season. He will turn 30 years old later this month and will enter free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. If Chubb had his choice, he would end his career in Cleveland.

“I would say it’s important. I started here. I’d like to finish here,” Chubb said on remaining with the Browns. “Cleveland just means a lot to me. Everything we’ve been through, ups and downs, but I’m proud to be drafted here.”

Unfortunately, the future in Cleveland is completely unknown. Browns fans likely want to keep Chubb around until he retires. The question remains how will Cleveland's brass approach this offseason.

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Browns is a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals.