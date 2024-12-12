Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb reflected on his future with the team as he approaches free agency, expressing a strong desire to continue his career in Cleveland. In an interview with Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, Chubb addressed both his commitment to the game and his thoughts about potentially remaining with the Browns.

“I have a long way to go before I shut anything down,” Chubb said. “So I mean, every time I go out there, it’s practice reps, game reps, it’s me just getting better physically, mentally, all around, so I’m nowhere near shutting it down. Not even a thought.”

The 28-year-old running back is in the final year of his contract. Chubb has returned this season after recovering from a torn MCL he sustained in 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, appearing in seven games so far. Despite his limited action, Chubb remains a key figure for the Browns, although his current production — 93 carries for just 3.1 yards per attempt — falls short of his usual standard.

Chubb’s career year came in 2022 when he rushed for 1,525 yards on 302 attempts, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and scoring 12 touchdowns. His success that season cemented his reputation as one of the league’s premier running backs.

Nick Chubb emphasizes loyalty to Browns amid free agency uncertainty

Looking ahead to his free agency, Chubb expressed his appreciation for the Browns and the city of Cleveland.

“I would say it’s important. I started here. I’d like to finish here,” Chubb said. “Cleveland just means a lot to me. Everything we’ve been through, ups and downs, but I’m proud to be drafted here.”

Chubb has been a cornerstone of the Browns since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Over six seasons, he has climbed to third on the franchise’s all-time rushing list, trailing only Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

With the Browns eliminated from playoff contention, sitting at 3-10, the team will look to regroup ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who boast a 12-1 record. As Cleveland focuses on rebuilding for the future, Chubb’s role and potential return remain central to the team’s plans.

Chubb’s statements highlight his enduring commitment to football and his loyalty to Cleveland, even as uncertainty looms regarding his next steps. Whether he stays or moves on, Chubb’s contributions to the Browns have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history.