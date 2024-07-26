The Cleveland Browns have crafted one of the best defenses in the NFL today. But as the Browns open training camp, two of their most crucial defensive players are still battling through injuries.

Cornerback Greg Newsome recently underwent hamstring surgery while defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is preparing to undergo a knee scope. Despite the injuries, the Browns remain optimistic that both players will be available come Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

While optimism is one thing, Tomlinson isn't expected to see the field for the foreseeable future. His Saturday knee scope didn't come with an official timetable. Still, Cleveland is hopeful that the defensive lineman will at least be able to get in some reps before the regular season. A return to practice would guarantee his Week 1 availability.

He signed a four-year, $57 million deal with the Browns heading into the 2023 campaign. Tomlinson started 16 games in his first season with Cleveland, racking up 28 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks.

Assuming CeeDee Lamb is still with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Browns are going to want Newsome on the field. While injuries have cut into his playing time, the cornerback still has an impressive 32 forced incompletions through his NFL career. Overall, he has made 49 tackles, 29 passes defended and two interceptions through his first 41 games.

Both interceptions and a career-high 14 pass attempts came in 2023. It'll take some time for Newsome to get back up to speed. But head coach Kevin Stefanski still believes there's a chance he is ready for Week 1. If so, Cleveland would have one of the best slot cornerbacks in the game back on the field.

Both player's statuses will be monitored throughout training camp. The Browns are scheduling Newsome and Tomlinson to be ready for the regular season. But it'll all come down to how they respond to their various treatments.