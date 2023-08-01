The Cleveland Browns will help kick off the 2023 NFL preseason when they take on the New York Jets on Thursday night from Canton, Ohio. The two excited franchises will battle in the annual Hall of Fame game, and the Browns have just announced who will be taking the snaps under center.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says third-stringer Kellen Mond will start at QB for Cleveland and play for the first half, before rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over in the second half, according to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

Thompson-Robinson was selected in the fifth round of this year's draft out of UCLA, and will look to learn behind Watson, Dobbs, and Mond. The Browns have a very young QB room, with all four aged 28 or younger.

They will not be using starter Deshaun Watson in this one, and likely won't see him until later in the preseason if at all. Watson is looking for more success on offense after a mediocre first year back from suspension in 2022. He was rusty and only played in six games, and had career lows in passer rating compared to his massive success with the Houston Texans.

The Browns will be fighting in a packed AFC North division this year, where any of the four teams could make a run at the crown and several could make the playoffs. They are currently slight underdogs to make the playoffs at +115 odds, and have the third-best shot at the division at +380 behind the Bengals (+150) and Ravens (+220), per DraftKings Sportsbook.