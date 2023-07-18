The NFL made a rule change over the last couple of seasons that allows teams to have alternate helmets, and the Cleveland Browns are taking advantage of the rule by introducing a white helmet that pair with a throwback white uniform from 1946.

Here is a first look at the uniform, via NFL on Twitter.

The @Browns' new white alternate helmets look so clean. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QH1t2Uy7YG — NFL (@NFL) July 18, 2023

The Browns released an epic video to announce the uniform and helmet, explaining the history behind it.

taking it back to how it all began ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XPiFCHGdND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

It will be interesting to see when the Browns decide to wear these uniforms. Since they are throwbacks, it would make sense for them to wear the uniforms against a historical rival. For instance, wearing them against the Pittsburgh Steelers would make sense.

It will also be interesting to see if there will be any special paint on the field when these uniforms are worn. The Browns' Twitter profile picture is a picture of their logo, but in white. It would be surprising if that white logo was not painted on the field.

The Browns are looking to bounce back in the 2023 NFL season, they missed the playoffs last season, and quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled when he returned from suspension. In his first full season with the team, Deshaun Watson is hoping to live up to the contract he signed with the team last offseason after getting traded from the Houston Texans.

It will be intriguing to see who the Browns will wear these jerseys against, and if they will wear them against a traditional rival like the Steelers.