The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, fueled by their deep roster and offseason moves. As the NFL training camp draws near, the Browns find themselves faced with critical decisions regarding their roster composition. These decisions will play a significant role in shaping the team's future and determining their chances of continued success.

Among the various matters that demand attention from the Browns' coaching staff and management, one key area of focus is the potential trade of certain players. As the training camp approaches, three individuals stand out as potential candidates for trade discussions. These players have showcased their talents on the field, but their future with the Browns could be up in the air. One or two names might even surprise you. Evaluating their performance, weighing team needs, and exploring potential trade opportunities are essential steps for the Browns as they strive to optimize their roster.

Training Camp Priorities

The Cleveland Browns' priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp include evaluating players for roster cuts, assessing their draft picks, and preparing for the regular season. The training camp will be a critical time for the Browns to build a strong team and set themselves up for success in the upcoming season. Remember that this team wants to return to the playoffs and fulfill the potential of their talent-laden roster. The Browns will heavily evaluate players for roster cuts and possible trades, particularly on the defense. That said, they do have a couple of big-name offensive players who may actually be worth putting on the trading block.

Now let's look at the possible trade candidates on the Browns' roster entering training camp.

Starting tight end David Njoku has undeniably showcased his talent and potential for the Browns. However, his journey in the NFL has been marred by a series of setbacks, primarily injuries, and inconsistent performance. These challenges have left the Browns grappling with the decision of how to best utilize Njoku's skills within the context of their evolving offensive strategy.

DAVID NJOKU SNAGGED IT WITH ONE 🖐 (via @nfl)pic.twitter.com/WNlyOLWDbK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2022

The Browns have also seized the opportunity to bolster their offensive arsenal, strategically adding more weapons to their already potent lineup during the offseason. These moves signaled their commitment to expanding and diversifying their offensive options. This influx of fresh talent inevitably raises questions about Njoku's future role within the team.

Sure, Njoku possesses undeniable athletic prowess and has flashed moments of brilliance. Still, durability concerns and fluctuating productivity have prompted the Browns' coaching staff to reassess his fit within the team's offensive scheme. With the emergence of other talented tight ends, namely Jordan Akins and Harrison Bryant, the Browns now have a surplus of depth at the position. This surplus not only offers the team more flexibility in terms of game planning but also potentially renders Njoku's presence redundant. The Browns did deny his trade request, but anything can happen moving forward.

2. Jacob Phillips

Jacob Phillips is a potential trade candidate for the Browns due to his injury history, unproven starting role, depth at the position, and draft needs. Phillips has struggled with injuries throughout his career with the Browns. In fact, he has played an average of just under seven games per season since being drafted in 2020. Sure, he was named the starting middle linebacker for the Browns in 2022, replacing Anthony Walker Jr. Still, he has yet to prove himself as a reliable starter. The Browns have several talented linebackers on their roster, too. These include Matthew Adams, Sione Takitaki, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, making Phillips expendable. Trading Phillips could bring in valuable assets to address the Browns' other needs, particularly on the interior of the line and even in their secondary.

Okay, hold your horses. Yes, this is not a typo. Nick Chubb has been one of the best running backs in the NFL since he was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is also coming off arguably his best season, putting up more than 1,500 rushing yards in 2022. However, he is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Browns may not be able to afford to pay him what he is worth.

Of course, Browns no longer have Kareem Hunt on the roster, so trading Chubb means the running room will be thin in the Land. That said, franchise QB Deshaun Watson's skills translate better to a pass-oriented offense. We will likely see more of that in 2023, which could neuter Chubb's effectiveness on the ground. In addition, trading Chubb could bring in a ton of strong assets for the Browns (perhaps on defense) and allow them to really leverage Watson's skill set in the years to come.

Looking Ahead

The Cleveland Browns have a talented roster heading into the 2023 NFL season, but they also have some tough decisions to make regarding their roster. Trading David Njoku, Jacob Phillips, or Nick Chubb could bring in valuable assets for the Browns and allow them to continue building for the future around Deshaun Watson. Of course, the Browns will use the training camp to continue evaluating players for roster cuts and possible deals. Moving forward, with a solid coaching staff and a talented roster, the Browns have the potential to return to the playoffs in the 2023 NFL season.