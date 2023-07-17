The Cleveland Browns are starting their first full season with Deshaun Watson at quarterback and have a lot of expectations. Another driving offensive force is running back Nick Chubb, who should see even more touches this upcoming season with Kareem Hunt still going unsigned in free agency.

With the season still a ways away, Browns running back coach Stump Mitchell dropped an extremely bold take regarding Nick Chubb, per The Dawgs Podcast.

“… And if we can improve upon that, I think he can probably lead the league in rushing, even though those guys may have 100 more carries than he will, it doesn’t matter. If we can improve upon that, he can still lead the league in rushing because he’s averaging over 5.2 yards a carry. If we can improve upon that, he can average maybe six yards a carry and he can lead the league in rushing. When I nitpick Nick, he understands there’s big yardage that he left on the field.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

#Browns RB Coach Stump Mitchell discusses how Nick Chubb can lead the NFL in rushing even with fewer carries. Chubb already has the second-highest YPC in NFL history at 5.2 (tied with Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown), but Coach Mitchell believes Chubb is only scratching the… pic.twitter.com/tftIoCJFxT — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) July 15, 2023

Chubb dazzled last season, rushing for 1,525 yards with 12 touchdowns and averaging just under 90 yards per game. For the record, Chubb was third in the NFL behind Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry, although he was just 13 yards behind Henry and 128 behind Jacobs.

What Chubb's role looks like this year with Hunt out of the picture (at least for now) remains to be seen, but we can only expect him to see a ton of work once again. With the Browns entering the first season with Watson as the full-time starter and a lot of excitement regarding Amari Cooper and the addition of Elijah Moore, Chubb could be set for yet another Pro Bowl season.