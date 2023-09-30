Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has undergone successful surgery on his injured left knee on Friday. Now, he's facing another surgery in the coming months and a long road to recovery.

Chubb sustained the injury during their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when safety Mikah Fitzpatrick fell on his knee and caused it to bend awkwardly. The Browns star has been out ever since, though initial reports stated that he only suffered from an MCL tear and that his ACL was just stretched and not torn.

While Cleveland did not give a specific date for his return, the team mentioned that he is expected to return to play in the 2024 season. He'll also still undergo another surgery to repair his ACL, though it's unknown how severe it is and if more issues were found.

“Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery yesterday to repair ligament damage sustained in the September 18th game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Yesterday's surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament,” the Browns' statement said.

“As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.”

The good news for Nick Chubb is that the injury isn't career-ending. There were fears that's the case since the Browns RB also tore his left ACL while in college. Another one would have been a devastating blow to him.

Now the Browns will just have to be patient and pray for the best in his upcoming surgery and recovery. It surely won't be an easy journey back, though the important thing is he has a clear path to getting 100 percent healthy once again.

Hopefully, Chubb will be able to return sooner rather than later. After all, the Browns are just more fun to watch with him on the field. Not to mention that they are more dangerous.