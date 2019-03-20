The Cleveland Browns made a splash with the acquisition of former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. It is clear tight end David Njoku is excited to have another playmaker in the offense.

There is plenty of hype surrounding the Browns offense moving forward, Njoku said during an appearance on NFL Total Access that it is well-warranted now with Beckham in the lineup:

“I wasn’t too surprised. I was more excited for it,” Njoku said. “It’s going to open up everything for all of us. We have such a versatile offense now and we’re really excited for that.”

There is indeed plenty of truth to Njoku’s comments. The Browns already made some healthy additions to their offense the last offseason with the arrival of quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb. They even acquired a bonafide wideout in Jarvis Landry to serve as a safety net for Mayfield as well.

Beckham is now slated to take over as Cleveland’s No. 1 option in the passing game. When healthy, there is no doubt that he is one of the best receivers in the game. His presence will not only provide them with an elite playmaker, but it will also allow the others on offense a chance to shine.

It is safe to say that Njoku hopes to be one of them. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of potential at times. He will have an opportunity to emerge as a potential star in the offense come next season.