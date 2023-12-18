David Njoku almost lost it as the Browns held off the Bears in Week 15 win.

The Cleveland Browns were a tip drill away from letting their Week 15 victory slip away to the Chicago Bears. Tight end David Njoku almost let something else slip while watching the game's final play, a desperate Hail Mary attempt.

When asked about Justin Fields' final heave, Njoku admitted he was a bit anxious as the play unfolded. “I damn near sh*t myself, dog,” Njoku copped to reporters after the game, courtesy of WEWS' Camryn Justice.

With the Browns clinging to a 20-17 lead, Fields launched the ball into the end zone as time expired. His pass was tipped and fell into the lap of a falling down Darnell Mooney. Mooney had a chance to complete the catch and comeback, but was unable to secure the ball.

Instead, he knocked it up in the air, allowing Browns defender D'Anthony Bell to snag an interception and seal Cleveland's win.

Njoku steps up when needed

Njoku played a pivotal role in the Browns' win, a game in which they were down by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. The tight end hauled in 10 catches on 14 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown.

It was Njoku's 34-yard catch and run, breaking several Chicago tackling efforts, that set up the 34-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal that gave the Browns the lead. Sunday was the first game this season that Njoku hit the 100-yard mark in a game.

With the nerve-wracking win, the Browns improved to 9-5. Crucially, they remain in playoff position in the AFC as they try to catch the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens and simultaneously hold off the Cincinnati Bengals.