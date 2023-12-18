Kevin Stefanski was hyped after the Browns' win against the Bears.

The Cleveland Browns keep on pounding. Despite losing their Week 1 starting quarterback and running back to injuries, they remain very much in contention for a playoff spot in the 2023 NFL season. They improved their chances on that with a memorable 20-17 come-from-behind victory on Sunday at home against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears that also left head coach Kevin Stefanski hyped in the locker room.

the guys in this locker room will not be denied 😤 pic.twitter.com/UPh4Zf5jbK — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2023

Stefanski loved the fight and never-say-die attitude showed by the Browns on the field in the Bears game. Cleveland entered the fourth quarter trailing the Bears by 10 points but used a surge in the final period to steal a win. They started with a Dustin Hopkins field goal with over 12 minutes left in regulation to cut their deficit down to seven points. After several scoreless minutes, Amari Cooper broke the silence with a touchdown reception with around three minutes remaining. Hopkins sent the Browns fans home smiling ear to ear with a game-winning field goal with less than a minute to go.

The Browns are thriving with Joe Flacco under center down the stretch

With Joe Flacco surprisingly providing a steady presence under center for the Browns, who have lost Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb the rest of the season, and a stout defense, Cleveland has managed to win both of its last two games and put itself in a great position to secure a playoff berth. The win over the Bears was only an example of Cleveland's no-quit attitude despite the challenges it's been dealing with this season.