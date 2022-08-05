Browns’ David Njoku is literally a chief in Nigeria

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is a chief in Nigeria. Njoku, who already has the nickname of “chief,” revealed how he became an actual chief in Nigeria over the offseason, per Bally Sports Cleveland.

“Around March, I went back to Nigeria for my annual charity,” Njoku said. “They also inaugurated me as a chief. So it’s just leadership skills, being able to be the leader of the pack of my village. I believe there was about 12,000 people in attendance.. some crazy number. Yeah, it was a big event. And I’m grateful. It was an honor.”

David Njoku tells @3JimDonovan about his inauguration as a chief in Nigeria in March in front of 12,000 people. @David_Njoku80 l @NFLAfrica l #Browns pic.twitter.com/3vXrgoPOjM — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 5, 2022

David Njoku’s “Chief” nickname now brings a whole new meaning. The Browns are fortunate to have a leader like him on the roster. Njoku is fresh off of a strong 2021 season that saw him record 36 receptions and 4 touchdowns. He also tallied 475 receiving yards. He is undeniably an important part of Cleveland’s offensive attack. Whether he is catching passes or throwing blocks, Njoku will be a pivotal part of this Browns team once again in 2022.

Cleveland is dealing with uncertainty amid the Deshaun Watson dilemma. He was previous sentenced with a 6-game suspension. However, the NFL is appealing for a longer punishment. Sources have reported that the league wants an indefinite suspension for Deshaun Watson.

So that makes David Njoku’s impact even more crucial. His presence should benefit whoever ends up taking over QB1 duties in Watson’s absence.

Chief David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns will aim for a successful 2022 campaign despite their quarterback drama.