While the Cleveland Browns entered and left Week 4 banged-up, there was the strong belief that they would be rejuvenated coming out of the bye week. As is often the case for this fan base, though, positive expectations are not always validated.

It was already reported that Deshaun Watson wasn't quite ready to return to the practice field, but there were other important players who also did not get in any work with the team. That list includes All-Pro offensive lineman Joel Bitonio, tight end David Njoku and center Ethan Pocic, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

The Browns (2-2) need all hands on deck for a daunting home matchup with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. If those absences lead to something more serious late in the week, then the elite San Fran defense might as well be holding forks and knives for a Week 6 feast.

More injury problems could derail Browns' 2023 hopes

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

A healthy Watson is obviously a top priority, but this team's engine is its offensive line. Bitonio and Pocic have played in all four games thus far and are both veterans, so this could be merely a precaution. If not, though, Cleveland is likely in for a very long afternoon.

Njoku suffered burns on his face after a firepit accident ahead of the team's loss versus the Baltimore Ravens but still managed to suit up. It is somewhat concerning that the Browns were not fully fresh after a week off. Nick Chubb's devastating injury has already left the Dawg Pound in despair, but there is enough talent on the roster to push through.

The stakes are high this season. A huge financial commitment was made to Deshaun Watson, so a competitive football product is demanded. While it is obviously too soon to glean anything from these practice injury reports, it is imperative that this offense fully heals up very soon.