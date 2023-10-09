The Cleveland Browns come back from their bye in Week 6 against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers, and the latest Deshaun Watson injury update leaves it up in the air as to whether the team will have its starting quarterback on Sunday.

“QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) not on the field for practice today #Browns,” ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported on Monday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot then clarified the situation a bit more, tweeting, “#Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker take the QB reps outside at practice while Deshaun Watson worked inside Monday in prep for #49ers”

#Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker take the QB reps outside at practice while Deshaun Watson worked inside Monday in prep for #49ers pic.twitter.com/DZMsOdAAlM — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 9, 2023

This Deshaun Watson injury update makes it sound like the QB is working his way back for the Browns’ Week 6 matchup with the 49ers, but it’s still unclear if he will be healthy for that huge matchup.

Watson sat out for the team’s Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with his shoulder injury despite being medically cleared to play, according to the Browns’ head coach, Kevin Stefanski. General Manager Andrew Berry did stick up for his QB, though, saying that it was clear Watson wasn’t 100 percent ahead of that game.

If Watson can’t go, it will be interesting to see if Stefanski goes with Dorian Thompson-Robinson or PJ Walker. Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round rookie out of UCLA, started against the Ravens and went 19-of-36 for 121 yards and three interceptions. Walker is a more experienced NFL backup with seven career starts and a 4-3 record.

Win or lose in the Browns' Week 6 tilt, the AFC North will still be up in the air. The Browns, Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers all have two losses on the season, and the Cincinnati Bengals have three, although they looked much better in their Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals.