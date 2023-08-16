When a Philadelphia Eagles reporter tweeted about the team he covers “definitely got the better” of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in a joint Browns-Eagles training camp practice ahead of the teams’ preseason meeting on Thursday, he probably never expected to get a reaction from the QB himself.

After the Browns-Eagles joint training camp practice Wednesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks, an Eagles beat reporter for 94 WIP Sports Radio in Philadelphia, tweeted out a recap of the Eagles defense vs. Browns offense potions of the practice.

“Deshaun Watson Training Camp Stats vs Eagles defense: The Eagles defense definitely got the better of Watson during the joint practices,” Shorr-Parks wrote. “The pass rush definitely got the better of Watson as he was really only effective in 7v7, not 11v11. The Eagles pressure forced Watson into some bad decisions, and in two days, they ended up picking him off as many times as they allowed INTs.”

He also complimented Watson’s arm and some of his throws before sharing the “Stats on Day 2: 7/16, 3 TD, 2 INT. Overall in two days: 17/33, 3 TD, 3 INT.”

This post caught the eye of Watson, who simply tweeted, “LOL” with a blue baseball cap emoji, which is common internet slang for “calling cap” or calling someone a liar.

Browns and Eagles fans will get to see at least a little bit for themselves how Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland offense stack up against the Philly defense in the preseason matchup on Thursday.

Cleveland is coming off a 17-15 loss to the Washington Commanders, while Philadelphia lost its preseason opener 20-19 to the Baltimore Ravens.